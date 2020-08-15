Truvestments Capital LLC Trims Stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,279 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centurylink during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Centurylink by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Centurylink by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 447.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Centurylink by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTL traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.07. 12,121,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,657,964. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

CTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.35.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

