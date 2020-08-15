United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Purchases 37,750 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,750 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 6.3% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Facebook were worth $69,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network raised its position in Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $46,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,664 shares in the company, valued at $879,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,814 shares of company stock worth $8,350,446. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.48. 636,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,723,109. The firm has a market cap of $744.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $278.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.03 and a 200 day moving average of $209.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.21.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

