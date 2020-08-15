USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Brent Neidig Sells 260 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider Brent Neidig sold 260 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $21,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of USNA traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,408. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average is $75.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.94. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $92.26.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $258.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USNA. ValuEngine cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $16,665,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $725,000. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

