USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Brent Neidig Sells 260 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider Brent Neidig sold 260 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $21,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of USNA traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,408. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average is $75.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.94. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $92.26.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $258.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $16,665,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $725,000. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.
