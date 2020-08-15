ValuEngine Lowers Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SONO. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sonos from $12.90 to $17.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Sonos from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.33.

Get Sonos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SONO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.04. 2,763,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,260. Sonos has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95.

In other Sonos news, Director John Maeda sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $246,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,259.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 30,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $513,691.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,552.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,070,611 shares of company stock valued at $183,310,463 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the second quarter worth $49,080,000. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sonos by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,980,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,159 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth $22,969,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sonos by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sonos by 283.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,064,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 786,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.