Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Holdings Increased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up about 2.7% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.61% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $15,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,477,000 after acquiring an additional 177,353 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,648,000 after acquiring an additional 421,808 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,047,000 after acquiring an additional 76,758 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,289,000 after purchasing an additional 42,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,262,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of VOX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.72. 78,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,425. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.65. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $104.28.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.