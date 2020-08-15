Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.67. 8,767,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,908,008. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.20. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

