Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,568,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,033 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after buying an additional 6,860,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,665,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,311,000 after buying an additional 1,727,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after buying an additional 9,740,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,012,000 after buying an additional 3,323,633 shares during the period.

VEA traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.67. 8,767,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,908,008. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.20.

