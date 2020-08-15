Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,409,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,359,725. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.10. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

