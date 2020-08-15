Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) is Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 4.4% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $24,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.85. The stock had a trading volume of 229,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,381. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $207.22.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

