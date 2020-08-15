Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 408,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 17,249 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $83.05. 982,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,332. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.35.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

