Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.56. 582,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,773. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $170.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.60.

