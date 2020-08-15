Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $24,412,000. Jentner Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,654,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.27. 270,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,074. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $139.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.16 and a 200 day moving average of $108.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.