Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% in the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,746,000 after buying an additional 4,969,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after buying an additional 1,709,779 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,735,000 after buying an additional 6,933,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,329,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,279,000 after buying an additional 107,248 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,012,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,645,000 after buying an additional 49,253 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,213,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,515. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.33.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.