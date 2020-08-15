Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) Stock Position Cut by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group lowered its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,007 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF accounts for 5.0% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Retirement Planning Group owned about 6.17% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $26,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3,238.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000.

BNDW traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,501. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.63. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $82.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

