Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VREX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of VREX stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.50. 1,208,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.74 million, a P/E ratio of 112.51, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 0.58%. Analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $26,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Varex Imaging by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,936,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Varex Imaging by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Varex Imaging by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Varex Imaging by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 466,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 69,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

