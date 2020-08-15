Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $253.00 at Morgan Stanley

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $253.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VEEV. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.00.

VEEV stock traded down $3.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.34. 345,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,143. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.56. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 130.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $226,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $381,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total value of $25,364.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,471. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,093 shares of company stock worth $18,524,845 in the last 90 days. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 108,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,326,000 after purchasing an additional 80,284 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 43,239 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4,214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

