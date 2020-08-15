Veritas Investment Management LLP Acquires 1,066 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.2% of Veritas Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Veritas Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $12.02 on Friday, hitting $1,504.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,973. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,587.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1,023.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,490.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,378.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BofA Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

