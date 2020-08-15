Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Has $6.89 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 47.4% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 68.9% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,202,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $12.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,504.63. 1,095,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,973. The company has a market cap of $1,023.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,587.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,490.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,378.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

