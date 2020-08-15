Veru’s (VERU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

VERU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Veru from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Veru presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Veru stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $206.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. Veru has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $4.74.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Veru by 199.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veru in the second quarter worth $62,000. Argent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Veru by 37.0% in the first quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP grew its position in Veru by 38.5% in the second quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Veru in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

