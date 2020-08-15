Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) will report $190.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.80 million and the highest is $193.90 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $214.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $767.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $755.00 million to $779.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $765.11 million, with estimates ranging from $709.00 million to $803.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 45.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $69,407.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Victory Capital by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 39,120 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 31,793 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

VCTR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,091. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

