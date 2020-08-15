Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Visa were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.57. 404,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,820,662. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.69. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $383.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,346 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

