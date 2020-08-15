Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stake Reduced by Ashburton Jersey Ltd

Ashburton Jersey Ltd lessened its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,085 shares during the period. Visa makes up 9.1% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,430,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,525 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Visa by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,002 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,273,812,000 after buying an additional 116,273 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,171,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,122,228,000 after buying an additional 243,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,927,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,762,092,000 after buying an additional 320,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.48.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,346 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.64. 5,011,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,783,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.51 and a 200-day moving average of $186.69. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.