Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Position Raised by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.64. 5,008,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,820,662. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $381.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.48.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,346 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

