VNT Chain Achieves Market Cap of $4.66 Million (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. One VNT Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, Bibox and Bilaxy. Over the last week, VNT Chain has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $233,574.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00160402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.10 or 0.01890307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00195310 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000901 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000212 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00129379 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain was first traded on August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 tokens. VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bibox and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

