Vroom (NYSE:VRM) Lowered to “Hold” at Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of Vroom (NYSE:VRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Vroom in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Vroom from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vroom in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Vroom from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Vroom in a report on Sunday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.44.

Get Vroom alerts:

VRM stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,506,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,789. Vroom has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $72.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.06.

Vroom (NYSE:VRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,043,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,249,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000.

Vroom Company Profile

There is no company description available for Vroom Inc

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.