Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group restated a hold rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.04.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.53. 6,504,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,992,871. The company has a market cap of $235.88 billion, a PE ratio of -210.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.43 and a 200 day moving average of $115.97. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

