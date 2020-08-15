Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.55 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to post sales of $4.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.67 billion. Whirlpool posted sales of $5.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $17.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $18.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.05 billion to $20.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.01 EPS.

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Longbow Research raised their price target on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 492.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 82,339 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 83.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $51,964,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.93. The company had a trading volume of 550,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $183.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.59 and its 200-day moving average is $126.48.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

