Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €153.06 ($180.07).

WDI has been the topic of several research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of ETR:WDI traded down €0.08 ($0.09) on Monday, hitting €1.36 ($1.60). 3,153,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,572. Wirecard has a 12 month low of €1.08 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of €159.80 ($188.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $167.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

