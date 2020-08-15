YAM (YAM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.60 Million

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, YAM has traded flat against the dollar. One YAM token can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00004599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM has a total market capitalization of $15.60 million and $3.94 million worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00160402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.10 or 0.01890307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00195310 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000901 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000212 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00129379 BTC.

YAM Token Profile

YAM’s total supply is 32,575,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,619,369 tokens. The official website for YAM is yam.finance

Buying and Selling YAM

YAM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

