Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura upgraded Youdao from an average rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Youdao from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Nomura Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Youdao in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Youdao from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Youdao has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Shares of NYSE DAO traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.92. 456,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25. Youdao has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.45). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Youdao will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the second quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the second quarter valued at about $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

