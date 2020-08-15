Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,301,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556,183 shares during the period. Yum China makes up 1.4% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Yum China worth $62,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Yum China by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,532,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,993,000 after buying an additional 387,124 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Yum China by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,944,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,089,000 after buying an additional 1,891,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Yum China by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,797,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,543,000 after buying an additional 332,917 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 567.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,609,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319,523 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 23.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,750 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,440,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,180. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.92.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUMC. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. CLSA began coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

