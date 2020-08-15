Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $696.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) to post sales of $696.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $777.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $616.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C posted sales of $633.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Liberty Media Formula One Series C.

FWONK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a report on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the first quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 38.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the second quarter worth $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the first quarter worth $77,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.52. The stock had a trading volume of 416,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,459. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $48.95.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

