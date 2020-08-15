Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.92 Million

Brokerages forecast that Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) will announce sales of $74.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.20 million and the lowest is $74.20 million. Fastly posted sales of $49.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year sales of $297.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $294.54 million to $303.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $396.95 million, with estimates ranging from $376.40 million to $425.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09.

FSLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $422,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at $242,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 721,119 shares of company stock worth $56,948,109 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Fastly by 6,880.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSLY traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.61. 7,986,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,446,976. Fastly has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $117.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.29 and a beta of 1.12.

