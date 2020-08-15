Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) will post sales of $3.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $4.15 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $4.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year sales of $15.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.89 billion to $16.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.49 billion to $18.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 77.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 101.5% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 34,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.6% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $100.35. The company had a trading volume of 252,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $178.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.10 and its 200 day moving average is $116.37.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.