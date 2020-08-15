Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Announce $6.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.46. Lockheed Martin reported earnings per share of $5.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $24.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.90 to $24.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $26.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.05 to $27.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $391.42. 643,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

