Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Will Post Earnings of $3.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will announce earnings of $3.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.43 and the highest is $4.02. McKesson reported earnings per share of $3.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year earnings of $15.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.88 to $15.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $16.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.63 to $18.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.79.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $154,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,096 shares of company stock worth $1,560,327 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 278,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,664,000 after buying an additional 102,648 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,538,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in McKesson by 400.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 51,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK traded up $6.48 on Monday, reaching $158.67. 3,200,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,848. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

