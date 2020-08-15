Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.68 Million

Equities analysts expect MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) to post sales of $29.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for MTBC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.30 million to $34.00 million. MTBC posted sales of $16.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that MTBC will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $125.26 million, with estimates ranging from $101.09 million to $135.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MTBC.
MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.04. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 6.41%.
In other news, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $57,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,917.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cameron Munter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,918 shares of company stock valued at $507,791 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MTBC by 469.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MTBC by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MTBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MTBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MTBC by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 259,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the period. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:MTBC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.35. 138,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,632. The firm has a market cap of $153.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21. MTBC has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.
MTBC Company Profile
MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.
