Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.68 Million

Equities analysts expect MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) to post sales of $29.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for MTBC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.30 million to $34.00 million. MTBC posted sales of $16.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MTBC will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $125.26 million, with estimates ranging from $101.09 million to $135.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MTBC.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.04. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 6.41%.

Several analysts recently commented on MTBC shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of MTBC from $10.00 to $10.95 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of MTBC in a report on Friday, May 15th. We reiterate our Buy rating on MTBC following Q1 results that beat expectations acrossrevenue, EBITDA and EPS. Q1 was the first quarter in which the CareCloud acquisitioncontributed, and registered a small top-line beat relative to our expectations. Owingto COVID and the precipitous decline in physician visits entering Q2, MTBC expectsQ2 to be down sequentially, with negative EBITDA and EPS. This is not a surprise asfully 60% of MTBC revenue is dependent on physician volumes and charges. Still, MTBCreiterated its full-year view of $100M to $102M in revenue and $12-$13M EBITDA asit has multiple paths to get there, namely its growing Force partner program, and verylikely an acquisition of a tuck-in nature. Depending on the size of the deal, we thinkMTBC could exceed guidance, but for now we have not built any acquired growth in ourmodel and remain slightly below management’s outlook. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of MTBC in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Colliers Securities lifted their target price on shares of MTBC from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MTBC from $8.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other news, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $57,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,917.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cameron Munter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,918 shares of company stock valued at $507,791 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MTBC by 469.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MTBC by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MTBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MTBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MTBC by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 259,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the period. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTBC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.35. 138,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,632. The firm has a market cap of $153.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21. MTBC has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

MTBC Company Profile

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

