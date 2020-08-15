Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) will report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Puma Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.34. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 283.51%. The company had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PBYI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Puma Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $92,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,273 shares in the company, valued at $392,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 25,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $251,692.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,098 shares in the company, valued at $260,197.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,407 shares of company stock worth $380,743. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $16,458,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $5,385,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,334,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,707,000 after purchasing an additional 563,782 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 129.0% in the first quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 450,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $3,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

