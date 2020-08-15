Zacks: Brokerages Expect Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.01 Million

Analysts expect Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) to post $53.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.58 million and the lowest is $50.95 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $56.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $233.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $229.90 million to $237.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $243.45 million, with estimates ranging from $223.90 million to $267.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.21 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 283.51% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PBYI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Puma Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

In related news, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,720 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $92,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,273 shares in the company, valued at $392,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 2,607 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $27,790.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,304,246 shares in the company, valued at $45,883,262.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,407 shares of company stock worth $380,743 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 16.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 172.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 98.0% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PBYI traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.83. 690,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a market cap of $403.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.21. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

