Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) to Post $7.41 EPS

Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $7.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $10.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $6.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $28.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.33 to $31.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $32.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.10 to $36.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.02 EPS.

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $584.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $584.46.

In other news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.49, for a total transaction of $452,174.67. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,849 shares in the company, valued at $177,779,719.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.59, for a total transaction of $2,590,745.89. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,066 shares of company stock worth $52,625,781. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 480.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 79.7% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,271,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 343.7% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 42,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,410,000 after buying an additional 32,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $612.57. 298,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,678. The stock has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $625.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.91. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

