Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PFLT. TheStreet downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.79. 197,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,060. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The company has a market cap of $336.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.97%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 15,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 206,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,044. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 152.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter valued at $85,000. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

