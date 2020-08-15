Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CommScope reported decent second-quarter results, with the top and the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company expects sales and adjusted EBITDA for the ongoing quarter to improve marginally on a sequential basis. The buyout of ARRIS enabled it to benefit from the rapidly changing network and technology architectures. The company is focused on optimizing the overall cost structure. It is developing solutions to support wireline and wireless network convergence for the success of 5G technologies. However, it is facing grave challenges due to lower spending from cable operators and wireless carriers, primarily in the Home and Outdoor Wireless segments. CommScope is bearing the brunt of supply chain disruptions stemming from the pandemic. The Venue and Campus segment is struggling due to a decline in indoor copper and RUCKUS.”

COMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura lifted their price objective on Commscope from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Commscope from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Commscope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Commscope from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commscope currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.54.

COMM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,957,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,416. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.58. Commscope has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $15.79.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Commscope will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Commscope by 1,076.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Commscope in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Commscope by 3,542.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commscope in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Commscope by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

