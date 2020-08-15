Zilla (ZLA) Trading Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Zilla has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Zilla token can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Zilla has a market capitalization of $226,245.24 and approximately $560.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zilla alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00160402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.10 or 0.01890307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00195310 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000901 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000212 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00129379 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilla is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.