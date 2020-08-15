Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after acquiring an additional 19,095 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $186.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $144.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cfra began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.17.

ZM stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,658,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,969,059. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,440.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of -1.51. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $281.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $81,637,418.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $1,881,057.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 785,863 shares of company stock worth $178,832,316 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

