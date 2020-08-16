-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tiziana Life Sciences’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tiziana Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tiziana Life Sciences.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLSA traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 560,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,477. The company has a market cap of $294.13 million, a PE ratio of -147.33 and a beta of 2.83. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

