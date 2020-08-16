$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Identiv reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Identiv.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Identiv from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Identiv in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Identiv from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 5.1% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 75.4% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 153,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 66,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 780.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INVE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,014. The company has a market cap of $89.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.45. Identiv has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $7.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

