$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) to post $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. Clipper Realty reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clipper Realty.

CLPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE CLPR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,133. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.30 million, a P/E ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Clipper Realty by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Clipper Realty by 349.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 53,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Clipper Realty by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Clipper Realty by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

