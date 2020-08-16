$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2020

Analysts expect Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) to post $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. Clipper Realty reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clipper Realty.

CLPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE CLPR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,133. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.30 million, a P/E ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Clipper Realty by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Clipper Realty by 349.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 53,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Clipper Realty by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Clipper Realty by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.