$0.16 EPS Expected for Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Simply Good Foods posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.10 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

SMPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Simply Good Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

SMPL traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.01. 242,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.37 and a beta of 0.74. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $31.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3,476.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 903,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,784,000 after buying an additional 878,191 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 27.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 336,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 71,576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

