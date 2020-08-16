-$0.20 EPS Expected for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%.

RYAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

NYSE RYAM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 434,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $196.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 4.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 42.1% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 22,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

