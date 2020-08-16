$0.32 EPS Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.29. Axalta Coating Systems reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.64.

NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.90. 1,427,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,128. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 72.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.88.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $980,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

